Steelers Insider Predicts Cam Sutton Suspension Replacements
PITTSBURGH -- It's unlikely the Pittsburgh Steelers brought cornerback Cameron Sutton back to town just so he can sit on the bench while they sift through other options to fill the starting slot cornerback spot, but it might not be up to them for at least part of the season.
The threat of a suspension in relation to his domestic arrest earlier this offseason is hanging over Sutton and the Steelers as they conclude mandatory minicamp and they've begun to prepare for his possible absence. Steelers insiderRay Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said this week in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan this week that there are two leading candidates as the team hits their midsummer break.
"Right now, probably Josiah Scott or Beanie Bishop," Fittipaldo said when asked who'd start in Sutton's place if he was suspended for Week 1. "Beanie Bishop made a nice play [on Thursday], by the way, I think it was in seven shots. There are really not a lot of options right now."
Steelers general manager Omar Khan said in a radio appearance earlier this week that the Steelers don't know what kind of disciplinary action Sutton will face from the NFL, if any at all. Sutton declined to comment on the matter when he spoke to media upon arriving in Pittsburgh.
Fittipaldo added that he'd be surprised if the Steelers knew how long Sutton would be suspended for by August 1st, which would give them some time to sign a free agent if need be.
Bishop was one of the first undrafted free agents the Steelers called. He was an impressive secondary defender at West Virginia, where he earned All-American status during the 2023 season. For as excited as many were that the Steelers were able to snatch up Bishop, Scott is the more experienced player. The vast majority of his reps in the NFL have come as a slot cornerback and he played a full season as a starter in that position for the Eagles during the 2022 campaign.
The Steelers have options to fill in for Sutton - the only questions now is if they'll be needed, for how long they'll be needed, and whether or not they can hold up over that time.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Steelers UDFA Making Noise as QB - And Punt Returner
- Steelers Rookie Earning All-Pro Comparisons
- Steelers Chances at Courtland Sutton Growing
- Steelers Second-Year CB Starting to Impress
- Steelers Release CB After Injury Settlement