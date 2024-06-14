Steelers Rookie Earns All-Pro Comparison
PITTSBURGH -- Payton Wilson fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third-round as a lottery ticket. His talent was undeniable but health concerns forced some teams to pass on the fast, experienced linebacker. Now, the talents that made him such a steal are shining as he participates in his first practices as an NFL player.
Steelers inside linebackers coach Aaron Curry went as far as to compare Wilson's speed to one of his legendary teammates - former Seahawks superstar and one of the key cogs in the "Legion of Boom" defenses - Bobby Wagner.
"My background, spent a lot of time with Bobby Wagner. Bobby played fast like that, so seeing that speed, it's really exciting because you know there's going to be some plays that only his speed can make," Curry said. "So I'm excited. I'm looking forward to those opportunities for him."
Curry's been impressed with the way Wilson has approached the game as well. Making the leap from the college game to the NFL isn't easy for anyone but Wilson, who is getting some time to grow as a reserve behind veterans like Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts and more, is demonstrating a valuable commitment to the details early in his professional career.
"Pre-draft, my note on him was that he's a football junkie and he really is," Curry said. "He meets, he wants to be right, he takes constructive criticism properly, he wants all the answers, he's going to study take on his own, he's going to come in with questions, he'll spend all day in the building if you let him. He's a football junkie, a high football character guy and he's fun to coach."
Wilson figures to be a long-term investment for the Steelers. Over the past two seasons, they've made it a priority to add depth to the inside linebackers room. First they added Cole Holcomb, Roberts and Kwon Alexander to boost them during a 2023 season that eventually saw Roberts as the last man standing with injuries ravaging the room. Then Queen and Wilson entered the mix, giving the team a steady present and long-term future at the position.
