Cam Heyward Open to Leaving Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers inch closer to the 2024 season, there are multiple contract situations for the organization to sort out. The most important is deciding on defensive captain Cam Heyward. In the last year of his current deal, Heyward is seeking a final contract extension to finish his career.
It seems impossible, but there is a chance the Steelers do not sign the future Hall of Famer to a contract extension. Speaking to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, Heyward discussed the harsh reality in front of him. He shared two bits of interesting information during his conversation. Firstly, Heyward left no doubt about his plans for playing in the NFL.
"We will see what happens. But I can assure you this: I will be playing in 2025," Heyward stated.
Secondly, he acknowledged that he may not finish his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. A career that began in 2011, when the Steelers drafted him in the first round. 13 seasons later Heyward could be finding a new home following his age-35 season.
"I have talked to my wife (Allie), and we know the reality," Heyward said. " We have had those talks, and she said it could be fun to play somewhere else. If that is what is needed to be done, then so be it." he continued.
Now, it must be acknowledged that Heyward may be working an angle. The comments Cam made are concerning, but the reality is that this is the process of a contract negotiation. The two parties appear to be far off in their negotiations, and applying some pressure via the media is an excellent tactic.
Heyward wants to earn a significant deal to end his career and understandably so. He is an elite defensive lineman despite his age and every team in the NFL would kill to have him on their team. Between 2017 and 2023, Heyward amassed 53.5 sacks, three first-team All-Pro selections, and six Pro Bowl appearances. He had a difficult and injury-filled 2023, causing his statistics to drop off, but he is in line for a rebound in 2024.
The Steelers, on the other hand, are not an organization that pays their aging stars. They parted ways with elite players and Hall of Famers like Hines Ward, Ben Roethlisberger, and Troy Polamalu at one time. And while Heyward, if healthy, is more productive than those players were in their waning years, It might not make a difference. Thankfully for Cam, he is open to whatever happens after 2024.
