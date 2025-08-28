Giants Release Former Steelers Kick Returner
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new group of return specialists this season, with Roman Wilson and Kaleb Johnson most likely taking the field on kickoffs, and Calvin Austin III continuing his work as a punt returner.
They've had plenty of change at both positions over the years, including for a former All-Pro they brought in from New England. The former Patriots specialist was Gunner Olszewski, who spent a year and change with the Steelers before his release. Then, he signed with the New York Giants, where he was believed to have a place on the roster once again, until his release.
Olszewski played 10 games for the Giants in 2023 and remained with the team, but did not play in a game in 2024. He returned to New York in July and made the initial 53-man roster, but was released shortly after as the team made adjustments to add outside options through waivers.
Olszewski's All-Pro Career
During his time with the Steelers, Olszewski started hot. He was one of the most notable names during minicamp and OTAs, and then carried that momentum into training camp. For those in attendance, there was no denying how he always open during practices.
Once the season started, things faded. Olszewski became a much smaller part of the offense, catching just five passes for 53 yards during his first season with the team and one pass for zero yards in his second. He also rushed the ball eight times for 39 yards.
As a returner, he tallied nine punt returns for 63 yards and five kick returns for 73 yards. His time as the team's starter ended after multiple muffed punt returns and errors on kickoffs.
During his NFL career, Olszewski has done enough to earn All-Pro honors. In 2020, he was named First-Team All-Pro and was the NFL's punt return yards champion with 346 yards and a touchdown. That same year, he had a career-high of 418 kick return yards.
What's Next?
The undrafted wideout from Bemidji State is just 28 years old and now looking for his fourth NFL team. The league made their final roster cuts throughout the week, but plenty of change will happen before all 32 teams take the field for Week 1.
During that time, Olszewski could be viewed as a top return candidate for any team looking for special teams help. And with an impressive preseason behind him, he could find himself elsewhere before the regular season starts.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!