Former Steelers WR Sends Message After Browns Release
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have had no shortage of personalities be members of the team during the lengthy tenure of head coach Mike Tomlin.
These players have often dominated the headlines while simultaneously performing at a high level. Once the players performance begins to falter, the team has cut ties with each of them.
The most recent example of such a player was George Pickens, who was sent to Dallas in a trade despite still producing at a high level. Pickens tenure with the team was full of off-field issues and the team replaced him with possibly a more talented wideout in DK Metcalf.
One such player who has continued the trend of remaining in the media despite no lopnger being with the Steelers is Diontae Johnson. Once thought of as the next top wideout to help run the Steelers offense, Johnson has had a tumultous career since he led the team as the top wide receiver for the 2023 season. This has now led to his release today, when Johnsonw as let go from the Cleveland Browns.
He took to X to comment on the matter, seeming more serious than many have come to expect from Johnson throughout his NFL career.
"Appreciate the opportunity regardless" Johnson wrote.
Johnson had been with his fourth team in only two seasons, and his career since his departure from the Steelers in 2023 was not without serious controversy.
His play during the beginning of the 2024 campaign when he joined the Carolina Panthers left much to be desired, but nothing major happened off the field. He was traded following Week 8 to the Ravens. Once on the Ravens, he would play seldomly but would receive a release due to off-field concerns.
Johnson refused to enter the Ravens' Week 13 game and was suspsended for a game for "conduct detrimental to the team" before being waived two weeks after that. He would get picked up by the Texans soon after, but they waived him after getting eliminated in the playoffs.
He was signed by the Ravens again, was unable to play in their playoff game due to an NFL bylaw, and became a free agent after they were eliminated in the playoffs.
He signed with the Browns in April at the outset of free agency, and now will be able to look for another team to join following his release from the Browns.
