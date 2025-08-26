Browns Release Former Steelers Starting WR
Ahead of today's 53-man roster deadline, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with a former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver who has been on quite the journey over the past year.
Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Cleveland released Diontae Johnson after signing him to a one-year contract worth $1.170 million in late April.
The 29-year-old appeared in all three of the Browns' preseason games this year, finishing with two receptions for 19 yards on six targets.
Cleveland's decision to cut ties with Johnson comes after they opted to trade former Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2026 fifth-round pick on Monday night amidst a logjam at the position.
Pittsburgh selected Johnson out of Toledo in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft at No. 66 overall, which was a pick they acquired upon sending Antonio Brown to the Raiders.
He immediately became a key piece of the Steelers' offense, logging 59 receptions for 680 yards and five touchdowns over 16 games (12 starts) as a rookie while also returning 20 punts for 248 yards and a score, earning him second-team All-Pro honors.
During the 2020 campaign, Johnson finished with 88 catches for 923 yards and seven touchdowns across 15 contests (13 starts).
He garnered the first and only Pro Bowl nod of his career in 2021 with 1,161 yards and eight scores on 107 receptions before posting a combined 1,599 yards and five touchdowns between the 2022 and 2023 campaigns.
Pittsburgh later dealt him and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Carolina Panthers in March 2024 for cornerback Donte Jackson and a 2024 sixth-rounder, which was used on defensive lineman Logan Lee.
Johnson logged 30 catches, 357 yards and three scores in seven games for Carolina before returning to the AFC North in a trade at last year's deadline that sent him to the Baltimore Ravens.
His tenure with the team was rocky to say the least, as he was suspended after refusing to enter their Week 13 game against the Philadelphia Eagles and was released on Dec. 20.
The Houston Texans claimed Johnson off waivers from Baltimore, though they too would cut ties with him after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!