Steelers Have One WR Option Remaining
PITTSBURGH — There is just one more option left for the Pittsburgh Steelers to improve their wide receiving corps. The offseason has come and gone, and aside from the move to acquire DK Metcalf, much work remains to make the receiving group a Super Bowl-worthy one.
With roster cut down day behind the Steelers and the NFL, the organization hoped a capable pass-catcher would slip through the cracks and round out the Pittsburgh offense. There were some options, like former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Trey Palmer and New York Jets 2024 third-round pick Malachi Corley, but both wound up on different franchises. It’s a desperate position the Steelers are in, with seemingly one option left to fill the void.
The New England Patriots granted veteran receiver Kendrick Bourne his release after he requested it at the end of training camp. The 30-year-old undrafted wide receiver has amassed 111 NFL games over eight seasons.
The past four seasons of Bourne’s career have been spent in Foxborough, Massachusetts with the Patriots. In his tenure with the Pats, he put together the best offensive season of his NFL career. During the 2021 campaign, his first with New England, he played in all 17 games and hauled in 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns. All three figures were career bests for Bourne.
Bourne broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent signed by the San Francisco 49ers. He played in 58 games with the 49ers, stringing together three consecutive seasons with 30 or more receptions. During the 2020 season, he reached an initial career high when he recorded 667 receiving yards in San Francisco.
Let’s not kid ourselves, adding Bourne would not be a concrete number two receiver. It would, however, give the team another proven 500-yard receiver to pair opposite of Metcalf. It’s not a Pro Bowl pass-catcher, but it is another weapon that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers would utilize and maximize the performance of.
Just because he makes sense, doesn’t mean Bourne winds up in Pittsburgh. The team that originally brought him into the NFL, the 49ers, are another team reportedly interested. San Francisco is dealing with injuries to multiple top targets, leaving them just as receiver-starved as the Steelers. Add in the familiarity both sides have with one another, it makes them a serious contender to acquire Bourne’s services.
If they can land him, the Steelers can rest easier (slightly) heading into their Week 1 contest against the Jets. Otherwise, they will arrive for their first regular season game with Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson and Scotty Miller as the trio supporting Metcalf in the passing attack. Even with a four-time MVP at quarterback in Rodgers, it remains an unimposing passing attack on paper. It’s why they have to add Bourne, who is the last of the last, the final option to salvage the Steelers’ receiver depth for 2025.
