Steelers Evaluating Changes To Be Made

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the middle of a disastrous stretch of football that has left them at 6-6 through their first twelve games of the season.

With that in mind, head coach Mike Tomlin went into his weekly media availability and press conference to talk about the previous game, moving forward, and possible changes he could make for the future of their season.

Tomlin's Comments on Preparation

"I'm open to doing whatever it is that we need to do," Tomlin said. "Obviously in the effort to make practice better, sometimes practice gets challenging, particularly at the early portions of the week this time of year because the lack of significant player availability and certainly felt that last week. Not making that as an excuse, that's just the reality of our business. I'm sure people that we compete against miss significant players as well."

Sep 26, 2025; Maynooth, Ireland; Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin during practice at Carton House. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He then spoke specifically about the way that practice can effect their performance on a game-by-game basis.

"How we navigate that oftentimes during the week is an example of how we might navigate it during the course of the weekend, and certainly, last week based on the results were not good enough." Tomlin said.

He then spoke on the difference between training in the indoor and outdoor facilities at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, and how it could effect the team's performance.

"We generally play outside, and so if the surface is safe, I like to practice in the environment that we play in," Tomlin said. "But if you lose productivity because of the windage, et cetera, et cetera, those are just general decisions that you make that's best appropriate for the group in spirit."

The Steelers' Season Outlook

The Steelers are still well within the possible range that they could be in to compete for the playoffs. With two games coming up against the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers still can win the divsion without help from any other team but themselves, therefore still in control of their own destiny.

With inconsistencies on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football, it is unclear what the Steelers will need to do in order to make themselves into competitors going forward.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

With a pivotal draft class coming up and the city of Pittsburgh laying host to the event, the Steelers will need to figure out their identity quick, before their record strays too far in one direction.

