Growing Belief Steelers Draft Colorado QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into the 2025 NFL Draft without a quarterback plan in place. Aaron Rodgers still hasn't given them an answer, and Mason Rudolph appears to be their starter if not for the four-time MVP. But there appears to be a growing belief it could be a rookie.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported in his Mailbag that there's a increasing understanding that the Steelers are going to select Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, if he ends up falling to them. Right now, the Cleveland Browns (2nd pick), New York Giants (3rd pick) and New Orleans Saints (9th pick) are the only teams who are considered quarterback landing spots.
"This is where a lot of folks think Sanders will land—and Mike Tomlin’s relationships could play into that. I don’t think there’s an overwhelming consensus in the building to pick the Colorado star, but perhaps a growing acceptance of the idea," Beer writes.
The Steelers met with Sanders for a top 30 visit and certainly liked what he presented as an off-the-field presence. Head coach Mike Tomlin is a big fan of Sanders and could be pushing harder than most to select him.
Pittsburgh has defensive tackle on top of their draft list, with running back and wide receiver near the top. Names like Derrick Harmon, Kenneth Grant and Walter Nolen could all be available at 21, but if Sanders is there, there seems to be a strong understanding that they'll have to consider him.
Sanders is viewed as a player who may not have elite upside, but should be pro-ready when he steps into an NFL locker room. It's unknown if selecting a first-round quarterback would end Rodgers' time to consider signing with Pittsburgh, or if they'd like Sanders to learn from a veteran for a year.
The team has also spent time scouting other quarterbacks like Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe, who could both be first-round picks. But if Sanders falls, he's definitely the biggest name on the board at pick 21.
