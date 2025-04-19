Aaron Rodgers Wasn't Lying About Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers don't have an answer from Aaron Rodgers. They don't know when they'll get an answer from Aaron Rodgers. And they still, despite being confident, have no idea what the answer will be from Aaron Rodgers.
During his first public appearance since the Steelers offered him a contract, Rodgers had plenty to say about where he stands the teams who have/are pursuing him. Speaking on the Steelers, he gave them a glowing review, and confirmed he did "sneak" into UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side of Pittsburgh.
His admiration for Mike Tomlin only grew. He got to pick the brain of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, and his relationship with quarterbacks coach Tom Arth seems to be a connection that only works in Pittsburgh's favor.
He also revealed that it's not just about what team he plays for this season, though. Rodgers has the options on the table, and isn't concerned about the money side of it. He'll play for "10 M's". Right now, it's about things happening in his outside life that he's focused on and keeping his attention toward these days.
For Rodgers, it seems to be deciding between playing and retirement, not the Steelers and other teams.
Here's the thing, everything Rodgers said during his interview with the Pat McAfee Show is true. At least from what we've been told. Everything he said aligns with the reports Steelers On SI has made, and what sources have told us throughout the entire process.
Rodgers and the Steelers have the same offer on the table that they did on day one. The two sides know an answer is coming, but they have no clue when. And Pittsburgh, while confident in their pitch and optimistic in the outcome, truly is waiting like the rest of us.
Some of that is good, and some of it isn't. And it surely opens up everyone's eyes to how the Steelers are handling all of this.
