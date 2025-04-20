Steelers QB Target Drawing Comparisons to Super Bowl MVP
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have their homework on a ton of quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. That ranges anywhere from the top three prospects in names like Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart to mid-round options like Will Howard and Kyle McCord. But one name is drawing comparisons to a Super Bowl champion passer, and one of the biggest names in the NFL.
The Steelers have a first-round grade on Ole Miss's Dart, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. And to former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, he's got a ton of upside in his player comparison.
"I went [Dart's tape] it with, I guess, average expectations,” Orlovsky said on the Ross Tucker Podcast. "And I watch his tape, and I go ‘I really like his tape, there’s a lot of Jalen Hurts in his game’… Every game I studied, I liked him more and more and more."
Dart could range anywhere from the top 10 in the NFL Draft to the second round or lower. With this quarterback class, no one seems to know. His ability to use his legs presents mobility teams are looking for, and in Lane Kiffin's offense at Ole Miss, he led the country with 4,279 passing yards.
"I think he uses his legs when it’s necessary, not as a crutch," Orlovsky said. "You know, athletic quarterbacks, sometimes they’re just always running around. I did not see that a lot from him. I mentioned him being a bull as a runner. This dude’s a tough tackle. You could do quarterback run with him."
The Steelers don't have quarterback first on their list in the NFL Draft, and will likely eye defensive tackle if the right one is there with the 21st pick. But they haven't gotten an answer from Aaron Rodgers, and don't appear to be getting one anytime soon.
So, if Dart is available at the 21st pick, and some of the top players on Pittsburgh's board are gone, maybe they take a chance on a player who reminds one former quarterback of a current one.
