Steelers Preparing for QB to Drop
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into the 2025 NFL Draft without a clear-cut answer at quarterback, and plenty of knowledge about the incoming class. It's not guaranteed they have a first-round option in front of them with the 21st pick, but they're preparing for one big name to fall.
At the beginning of the offseason, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders were battling for the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Today, Ward is expected to go first, and Sanders is the biggest mystery in the draft class.
The Colorado quarterback can go anywhere from the second-overall pick to the end of the first round, and anywhere in between. One of those options is the Steelers, who don't know if Sanders will make it past the Browns at two, New York Giants at three, or New Orleans Saints at nine. But they're preparing just in case he does.
"Sources said the Steelers had not been planning to draft a quarterback in Round 1, but they also were not expecting Sanders to fall out of top 10. Now, all options seem to be on the table, and they are preparing in case they have the option to draft Sanders," ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
The Steelers aren't expected to trade up for a first-round quarterback, and are comfortable waiting to see if Sanders, or possible Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss, fall to them. But they like many prospects in the defensive tackle class, and could eye other positions like running back or wide receiver with their first-round pick.
As for Sanders, they brought him in for a pre-draft visit and met with him at the NFL Combine. Head coach Mike Tomlin was very impressed with the prospect Sanders was, and the Steelers do have a fasination with the Colorado QB.
Do they like him enough to select him at pick 21? That'll depend on what other options are available, and if Sanders falls far enough for them to draft.
