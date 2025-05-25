Insider Adds New Name to Steelers QB List
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting on Aaron Rodgers. If he signs, their quarterback room is set, closing the door on what has been a somewhat nerve-wracking offseason for fans. But if he doesn't, it opens a new can of worms as to how the team goes about replacing him.
The Steelers typically bring four quarterbacks into the summer and currently have three - Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and Skylar Thompson. General manager Omar Khan explained that they would look to add a veteran if Rodgers doesn't sign, and one team insider believes he knows a name to watch.
"I could see them signing a guy like Carson Wentz to be the backup." Former insider Ed Bouchette said on 93.7 The Fan. "Go with those three guys - Howard, Rudolph, and Wentz and just muddle through this year. Regroup, and see what you can do next year for a quarterback."
Wentz spent last season as the backup to Patrick Mahomes, but has plenty of experience as a starter in the NFL. For the former second-overall pick for the Philadelphia Eagles has a Super Bowl ring to name his, starting most of the season before suffering an injury and having Nick Foles lead the way through the playoffs.
Wentz is 47-46-1 as a starter in the NFL, last holding the starting position with the Washington Commanders for eight games in 2022. He started all 17 games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2021, going 9-8 and throwing for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns to seven interceptions.
Pittsburgh could bring Wentz in to compete with Rudolph for the starting job this season. Will Howard could also put his hand in the pile, but Pittsburgh would likely want a veteran as their QB1 this season, and while Rudolph could hold the upper hand against thre crowd outside of Rodgers, they'd want real competition.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!