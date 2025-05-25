Steelers News: Aaron Rodgers Removes Potential Landing Spot
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are confident that, at some point, they are going to land Aaron Rodgers. But until a contract is signed, nothing is guaranteed, and there is plenty of speculation that he could end up elsewhere, if he chooses to play in 2025.
Well, one team that's been floated around could be removed from the list of potential landing spots. Rodgers, speaking at an event and answering Q&A questions from fans, was asked about signing this offseason and where he entends to play. He was asked about the Chicago Bears, and frankly dropped that he would never - but hinted at the Steelers being his next stop in the answer.
He then was asked about the New Orleans Saints, and had maybe an even quicker response to the question.
"No."
Rodgers wasted no time, letting it be known that New Orleans isn't his next landing spot in the NFL.
"That’s the answer," Rodgers said with a laugh. "I’ve played there a couple of times, but the answer is no. I’m too old, I don’t want to live in Louisiana."
The Saints are relying on second-round rookie Tyler Shough to be their solution after Derek Carr suddenly retired after suffering a shoulder injury. New Orleans was quickly added to the list of teams that could steal Rodgers away from the Steelers, but it's now looking like that speculation can go away.
Pittsburgh will likely add Rodgers this offseason, but it's just a matter of when. With Organized Team Activities and Minicamp on the horizon, the team will hope the veteran QB shows up to begin building chemistry. Nothing needs to be attended until Minicamp, meaning there's still two weeks before Pittsburgh hopes to have their entire team - Rodgers included - on the field together.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!