Patriots Legend Guarantees Win Over Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the New England Patriots early in the 2025 season. Both teams are trying to take a step forward and build off of the limited success they had in 2024, but neither is a guarantee to make noise in their respective division.
At this point of the offseason, the Steelers and Patriots matchup appears to be a draw. Both have serious issues on both sides of the ball, but especially offense, and each has one or two Super Bowl contenders ahead of them in the division. But according to former Patriots' tight end and Woodland Hills, a Pittsburgh-area high school, graduate, the upcoming contest is easy to predict.
Appearing recently on the Bussin' with The Boys podcast, Gronk discussed his high hopes for his former team. That includes taking down the Steelers when they meet in Week 3, calling attention to the Patriots' recent dominance over Pittsburgh.
"We've got the Steelers' number," he said. "the Patriots always take down the Steelers, no matter what."
The uncensored Gronkowski is never shy to speak his feelings, but this take is rooted in fact. Since the turn of the century, the Patriots have had the Steelers' number. Pittsburgh hasn't defeated New England in the regular season since 2018, with the Patriots winning three consecutive meetings.
The postseason is more of the same. Going back to the 2000 season, the Steelers and Patriots have met thrice in the AFC Championship game. The Patriots won all three contests, with the latest occurrence coming in 2017.
The Patriots' dominance over the Steelers has continued for over two decades now, and they control the all-time series. According to Football Database, the Patriots have a 19-16 record all-time against the Steelers.
Gronk was a huge part of that while he was in the NFL. Over nine campaigns with the Patriots, he hauled in 521 receptions for 7,861 receiving yards and 61 touchdowns. With a combined total between the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he racked up 621 catches for 9,286 yards, the sixth most receiving yards by a TE in NFL history.
