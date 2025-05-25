Former Steelers QB Shining with New Team
The grass might be greener on the other side of the Fields for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Justin Fields, that is. The Steelers let the 26-year old quarterback, who played second fiddle for Pittsburgh to Russell Wilson last season, walk in free agency to the New York Jets. Rumors have swirled for months that the Jets and Steelers will end up swapping QBs, with Fields going to New York and the Steel City picking up former Jets signal caller Aaron Rodgers.
Many Pittsburgh fans were disgruntled with the Steelers for allowing Fields to walk in favor of the older and seemingly demanding Rodgers. Last season, prior to being benched for Wilson in week seven, he put up several solid performances, leading the team to a 4-2 record to begin the season. Per SNY insider Connor Hughes, Fields is now excelling in the first official team activities (OTAs) of the 2025 season in New York.
"...this was the first time to see the Jets’ new quarterback doing football-like things on a football field," Hughes wrote.
"The downside: There isn’t too much to talk about with him off Wednesday," he continued. "He looked solid in the seven-on-seven portion of practice. There is undeniable zip on his passes. He had two highlights (one to Garrett Wilson, another to Allen Lazard) in the deeper middle portion of the field between a few defenders."
Regardless of if the Steelers sign Rodgers, who allegedly wants to call his own plays, Pittsburgh is in for a "revenge game" in week 1, as they travel to MetLife Stadium to face off against Fields and his new team.
According to Hughes, the rest of the team was not as poised as Fields, which certainly may lead Steelers fans to wonder what he could do if he were still in Pittsburgh, which boasts all-around better support on the field for whomever is at QB.
