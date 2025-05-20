Steelers Champion Continues Heated Feud With Former QB
Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark's feud with former teammate and ESPN colleague Robert Griffin III continues to rage on.
The beef's origins are centered around Griffin's take that Angel Reese, a WNBA player for the Chicago Sky, "hates" Caitlin Clark, who is a member of the Indiana Fever, which emanated from a matchup between the two players this past weekend in which both were assessed technicals following a spat of sorts after the latter committed what the former perceived as a hard foul on a layup attempt.
Clark, who co-hosts "The Pivot Podcast" alongside fellow former NFLers Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor, took aim at RG3 over his take.
“The one thing we know about RG3 is he’s not having conversations at his home about what Black women have to endure in this country,” Clark said. “About what young Black women and athletes like Angel Reese have to deal with being on the opposite side of Caitlin Clark’s rise and ascension into stardom.
“If you’re RG3, when is the last time within your household you’ve had a conversation about what [Angel Reese is] dealing with?” Clark continued. “You haven’t been able to do that because in both of your marriages, you’ve been married to white women.”
RG3, as expected, fired back by saying Clark took the ordeal too far by making it personal while claiming that he was simply attempting to keep his focus on sports.
“There’s a line you don’t cross in life and Ryan Clark sprinted past it,” Griffin said. "Let me be clear. It is wildly inappropriate, wrong and extremely low to weaponize and attack a person’s wife, marriage and their family because you disagree with a sports take.
“Disagree with me all you want. Challenge my take. But keep my family and wife out of it. That’s a boundary that should always be respected. Ryan Clark personally attacking me and my family personally over a sports opinion is cowardly, spineless, and weak.”
Clark's subsequent response, which is where the situation has left off for now, revolved around his perception of RG3 when playing with him in Washington as well as working alongside him at ESPN, and he also made sure to clarify that he was not going after Griffin's wife with his prior comments.
"Bruh you know what it is with me and you! I saved you the entire season on MNF," Clark wrote. "I urged people to let you be you. No matter how corny, how bad a teammate you were I had your back. What did you do? Invite someone on your show you know I don’t fool with to ask questions about me, and then hit me weeks later to tell me you’re gonna challenge one of my takes! You’re a phony bro. One of the worst teammates I ever had both on the field and in TV. You gotta do what you gotta do.
"I didn’t attack your wife. I spoke on what you do on social media and Tv. Like I said. I met your wife and she seemed like a lovely lady that was worth more than the color of her skin! You be good bruh."
It was quite an eventful and contentious few days for the pair, and it remains to be seen where things go from here.
