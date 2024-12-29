Insider Names One Change Steelers Can Make
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for answers are losing three straight games and falling out of favor in the AFC North. Now, heading into Week 18 and their final regular season game of the year, the is considering changes, and one team insider only sees one realistic possibility.
Speaking on 93.7 The Fan, Steelers insider and Pat McAfee Show correspondent Mark Kaboly said the only change he can see the team actually making this week is at cornerback, giving rookie Beanie Bishop more of a look over Cam Sutton.
"There's only one possibility of changing anybody, and that would be putting more Beanie Bishop in over Cam Sutton," Kaboly said. "That's the only logical place you can make changes. Unless he's talking about making philosophical changes. This is a team that's really struggled."
Sutton has started two games this season, including Week 17 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and is slowly over-crowding Bishop on defense. Bishop didn't play a single defensive snap in Week 17, leaving Sutton out there the entire time.
Pittsburgh brought Sutton in to eventually be the starting nickelback for the defense once he returned from suspension. They likely didn't see Bishop having such a strong rookie season in his absence, but have still turned to the veteran as their go-to now that he's adjusted to the defense.
Kaboly isn't wrong by saying this team doesn't have many options to make changes. They don't have stand-out depth across the board and are already dealing with injuries are several positions. So, unless they are going to take a chance at a younger depth piece or take a big name out of the lineup elsewhere, they may not be able to make the big tweaks Tomlin promised after the game.
