Steelers Now Need Help to Win AFC North
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are now turning their attention to the Baltimore Ravens versus Houston Texans matchup, where they'll hope to remain the leaders of the AFC North following a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Steelers went into Week 17 with an opportunity to remain the leaders of the division. However, they would need to keep pace with the same record as the Ravens. Now, following a loss to the Chiefs, Pittsburgh will be watching their Week 17 fate in Houston, and the Texans can either help or hurt their odds at clinching the North.
If the Ravens beat the Texans, they take a lead over the Steelers in the division. Then, the only way the Steelers win the AFC North is by beating the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18 and the Ravens losing to the Cleveland Browns that same week. At that point, Pittsburgh would hold the tiebreaker and re-claim the top spot.
If Baltimore loses to Houston, the Steelers stay put. Nothing changes and both teams head into Week 18 with an opportunity to win the division. Pittsburgh only needs to beat Cincinnati at that point to clinch, while the Ravens needs a win over Cleveland and a loss by the Steelers.
If Pittsburgh does not win the AFC North, they can fall all the way to the seventh seed in the AFC. They'd need to lose in Week 18 against the Bengals and have all other playoff contending teams win thier final two games.
The Steelers' most-likely playoff seed is the fifth seed, according to the latest playoff forecast.
