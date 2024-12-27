Insider: Steelers Could Keep Both QBs
Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields aren't under contract for the 2025 season, leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers in a precarious spot at the quarterback position.
While the team could peruse the free agent market for another option or look into trading up in the NFL Draft, insider Jason La Canfora believes the Steelers may instead devote their resources towards running things back with Wilson and Fields.
"The question is who are you getting and where is he coming from?" La Canfora said on The Tony Kornheiser Show. "They're not gonna draft one that's ready to play, they'd have to mortgage multiple drafts to move up to get anywhere close to that. Could they bring Fields and Russell Wilson back? I don't think it's out of the question."
It's a plan that has been floated throughout the course of the season, but putting it into motion is easier said than done.
Pittsburgh appears to have no shortage of confidence in either player as its starter, but the crux of the conversation comes down to money. Wilson and Fields are accounting for a combined cap hit of just under $4.5 million this year, which simply put is absurd value and the result of savvy work by the Steelers' front office.
As the cap continues to rise and more teams have openings at quarterback, however, the tougher it becomes for Pittsburgh to finagle its way into keeping its current tandem together moving forward.
The Steelers have a roster that's ready to win now, evidenced by a 10-6 record and playoff berth, though they could be forced to cut some corners in other areas if they intend on welcoming Wilson and Fields back next season.
The luxury of carrying two capable signal callers whom can lead your team to victory any given week can't be overstated enough. While Pittsburgh would love to maintain that set-up, it's not a super realistic outcome, and it's more likely than not that it'll have to choose between the players instead of holding onto both.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!