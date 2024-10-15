Insider: Steelers Have More Faith in Younger QB
Following a 32-13 blowout victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, one NFL insider believes the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback decision has become rather clear-cut.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, as part of his Week 6 takeaways, reported that the Steelers have more faith in Justin Fields' upside and overall standard of play over that of Russell Wilson, who was active for the first time all season.
"The truth is the Russell Wilson saga has dragged on long enough," Breer wrote. "Fields has had the support of that building for a long time. The baseline for Fields, most in Pittsburgh believe, is higher than it is for Wilson. There’s also a lot more upside with Fields."
The so-called "quarterback battle" between the two players dates back to training camp and the preseason, and it's gone through two very distinct stages.
During in July and August, Wilson ultimately being named the starter over Fields felt like a formality, though a calf injury for the former threw things for a bit of a loop. Wilson recovered in time for the beginning of the regular season, but a reaggaravation sidelined him through Week 5 while Fields was handed the reins.
The former Chicago Bears first-round pick has largely come in and impressed for Pittsburgh, leading it to a 4-2 record in addition to throwing for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception while performing at the highest level of his career up to this point.
Fields was far from perfect through the air in Las Vegas, but a season-high 59 rushing yards with two touchdowns helped him control the tempo of the game and keep the Steelers in front.
Breer expressed his belief that if Pittsburgh wouldn't benefit from turning to Wilson at this point, stating that he's already proven that he isn't the kind of player he was in his prime at 35-years-old and that choosing him over Fields would actively harm the team's chances moving forward.
"Putting Wilson in at this point would just be to prove to yourself he doesn’t have any of his magic of the mid-2010s left, something that’s already seemed to show itself both in the end in Seattle and over his two years in Denver," Breer wrote. "Yes, in that case, you essentially give yourself two cracks at getting the quarterback position right. But you’d also risk dropping games in a year when you can’t really afford to."
Fields, in a complete shift from where he stood just a few months ago, is the clear No. 1 quarterback option for Pittsburgh as they hunt down a playoff spot, and there's no real reason to remove him from the starting role this season.
