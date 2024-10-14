Steelers Might Regret Najee Harris Decision
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris turned in his best performance of the season thus far in a Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, further raising the question of whether or not the team made the right decision by declining his fifth-year option in the offseason.
Harris gashed the Raiders for 106 yards on 14 carries, a large chunk of which came on a 36-yard touchdown that was one shy of his career-high. He almost single-handedly sparked the Steelers' offense and helped build plenty of momentum, which the team rode to a 32-13 victory that ended their two-game losing streak.
A first-round pick out of the University of Alabama in 2021, Harris has profiled as a true workhorse back since entering the league. Entering Sunday, he was second in carries and fourth in rushing yards among all players at the position over that stretch.
Harris hasn't always thrived from an efficiency standpoint, evidenced by the fact that he's averaged 3.9 yards per carry over his career, but there's no denying his importance to the Steelers.
He's a dependable back that can get physical and convert first downs in short yardage situations while also having the ability to break off a game-changing run or make a big play as a receiver. Sure, Harris' level of consistency has left something to be desired, but the versatility and overall level of talent that he brings to the table is hard to find.
For many of those reasons, Pittsburgh's decision to decline his fifth-year option, which was worth just shy of $7 million, came as a surprise. Harris has posted over 1,000 yards in each of his three full seasons up to this point, and the organization invested significant draft capital into him, so the fact that they were comfortable with the idea of moving on from him after 2024 was puzzling.
Teams are typically afraid to commit serious guaranteed money to running backs, and perhaps the Steelers were turnt off by the amount of mileage on Harris' legs at 26-years-old. If he continues to produce the way he did against the Raiders while setting himself up for a massive payday in free agency, however, the team could soon regret their prior decision.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!