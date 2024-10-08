Russell Wilson Finally Returning for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will get Russell Wilson back for the first full practice since the start of the regular season. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Wilson is set to participate in his first full practice to start the week and there is an expectation the quarterback will be back from his calf injury this week.
Wilson will test out his calf for the first time and then see where he stands the following morning. Wilson has not practice as a full participant since the first day of practice in Week 1 when he aggrevated his calf injury. The injury originally occured on the opening day of training camp.
Tomlin said Wilson will work with the second team "not to disrupt" Justin Fields's preparation for Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders. As of now, the team is preparing for Fields to start his sixth game, with Wilson being an option to compete moving forward once shown that he's capable of staying healthy.
The Steelers are 3-2 heading to Vegas, coming off two losses to the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys. Fields has completed 92 of 136 passes for 961 yards and five touchdowns while throwing just one interception. He's rushed for 172 yards and three touchdowns as well.
The team will host three practices and a walk-through before hitting the road, giving Wilson four days to show the Steelers he's capable of being active for the first time this season.
