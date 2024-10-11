Steelers Avoid Crucial Injury vs. Raiders
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report of the week before they jet off for Las Vegas and take on the Raiders in Week 6.
Tight end Pat Freiermuth, who was a limited participant on Thursday with a calf injury, was upgraded to a full participant on Friday and did not receive a game designation, meaning he will likely dress for Sunday's contest as the Steelers sidestep a major loss for their offense.
Quarterback Russell Wilson (calf) was not listed with a designation on the report for the first time this season, and all signs are pointing to him suiting up as the back-up to Justin Fields this week.
While Wilson won't immediately reclaim the starting job from Fields, the possibility of him doing so in the near future isn't far-fetched if the offense continues to struggle at seemingly every turn.
Running back Jaylen Warren, who's dealt with a knee injury since Week 3, was limited each of the past few days and was listed as questionable against the Raiders.
Warren won't receive a full workload right away, but his presence should provide a huge boost to the run game alongside starter Najee Harris.
Safety Damontae Kazee, who injured his ankle in pre-game warmups versus the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, did not participate in practice throughout the week and has been ruled out against the Raiders.
Tight end MyCole Pruitt was limited for all three days of practice this week for the first time since suffering a knee injury in Week 2, but he will remain sidelined on Sunday afternoon.
Defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (neck), running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) and edge rushers Nick Herbig (hamstring) and Alex Highsmith (groin), as expected, all will not play in Las Vegas either. Highsmith practice in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday, though the other three players among that group never participated.
