Ravens Might Be Done With Ex-Steelers' Diontae Johnson
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson may be on his way out of his third NFL team and second this season, as the Baltimore Ravens are hinting that a roster move may be coming.
After very limited reps in his first few games with the Ravens, Johnson found himself not seeing the field at all during the team's Week 13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. It was surprising that Johnson's playing time went backward, bringing up plenty of questions. And when addressing the situation, head coach John Harbaugh didn't shut down the possibility of a release.
"At this time, I'm going to have to wait. There are some moving parts there that we're going to have to figure out and explore and see where we're at. It's the best I can do in fairness to everybody," Harbaugh said.
Johnson was traded by the Steelers to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson during the offseason. At the time, many wondered if the move was fair, as wide receivers hold higher value than cornerbacks in most instances.
Now, it's looking like the Steelers have won the trade by a long shot. After the Carolina Panthers season started to bottom out, the team decided to move on from Johnson, trading the wide receiver for a sixth-round pick. At the time, Johnson was viewed as a huge addition to a receiver core that could use another weapon. Now, it appears he's on the outside looking in.
The Steelers are not able to trade for Johnson due to the NFL's rule where teams that have traded away a player cannot make a trade back for two years. However, if Johnson were to be released, Pittsburgh could make an offer to sign him.
Pittsburgh could be a team to watch if Johnson is released, as they haven't let Mike Williams do much since the trade, and are still relying on Van Jefferson as their WR2. However, until a release actually happens, it's nothing more than conversation.
