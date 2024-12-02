Insider: Steelers Want to Keep Both QBs
The Pittsburgh Steelers will essentially be back to square one at the quarterback position after the season concludes, as Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are both slated to hit free agency.
According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, however, the team would like to keep both players heading into the 2025 campaign in an ideal world.
"The Steelers have a desire to retain both Russ and Justin Fields, but you have to imagine they're only going to be able to keep one," Jones said. "Now, I polled several execs about what Russ's next contract will be, and it could be in the high twenties or low thirties, that's in millions."
Pittsburgh has seen first-hand the value of having two capable signal callers on its roster, as Fields stepped in at the beginning of the year and led it to a 4-2 record while Wilson was on the mend with a calf injury.
There are a multitude of complications that could get in the way of bringing both players back once the offseason rolls around, however.
For starters, Wilson and Fields are in line for raises that will significantly elevate their cap hits. The former currently accounts for just $1.21 million as a result of his release from the Denver Broncos while the latter is at $3.2 million. Operating under the expectation that they will both garner a fair amount of interest on the open market, the Steelers may not realistically be able to meet each of their asking prices while simultaneously addressing other roster needs.
Of the two, Wilson feels more likely to return to Pittsburgh than Fields at this moment in time. The 36-year-old is coming off of a dominant performance in a Week 13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals that improved his record as the team's starter to 5-1.
With 1,626 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions over that span, Wilson has transformed the Steelers' offense while lifting the team's ceiling as a whole. If things continue to trend upwards, it's hard to see a world where Pittsburgh doesn't retain him, even if he's projected to cost a pretty penny.
The organization is undoubtedly fond of Fields, but the 25-year-old wouldn't have much of a path towards playing time if he were to remain in the Steel City alongside Wilson. There's plenty of quarterback-needy teams out there who will have interest in bringing him in as their starter or as a bridge option ahead of a rookie, meaning Pittsburgh will likely be up against it in terms of its chances to convince him to stay.
The Steelers will have quite the decision on their hands once the time comes. While they would love to run it back with Wilson and Fields, there's a good chance they'll have to choose one over the other instead of keeping the pair, barring any unforeseen circumstances.
