Insider Predicts Steelers Make Another O-Line Change
After making a strong impression in his first NFL snaps on the offensive line against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Mason McCormick may have earned himself a monstrous opportunity moving forward.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo hosted a Steelers chat on Tuesday, during which he stated that McCormick will likely start at left guard if starter Isaac Seumalo can't return in time for the team's Week 4 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.
"If Seumalo does not play I think we'll see even more of McCormick," Fittipaldo wrote. "I wouldn't be surprised if he started."
McCormick, whom Pittsburgh selected in the fourth round out of South Dakota State, played 25 total snaps on offense against Los Angeles and did not allow a single pressure over 13 pass blocking reps.
If he were to be elevated to the starting lineup, he would supplant Spencer Anderson, whom he rotated with at left guard on Sunday.
Anderson was a seventh-round pick in 2023 who has played 191 snaps at left guard this year as the primary replacement for Seumalo, who has yet to play or practice since suffering a pectoral injury on Aug. 28.
He has largely held his own thus far, as he's been tagged for five pressures and zero sacks over 80 pass blocking opportunities. Anderson's had his shortcomings as a run blocker, however, and the Steelers seemed eager to see what McCormick could provide in relief of him.
A chatter pointed out that Anderson brings more versatility to the table and could fill the swing tackle role for Pittsburgh while McCormick starts on the interior of the line, to which Fittipaldo agreed and mentioned that the team will start who they perceive to be the best player.
"That's a very good point," Fittipaldo wrote. "They'll play the best player, but like I said earlier, don't be surprised if McCormick starts."
If we are to read the tea leaves, it definitely comes across as though McCormick is the favored option at left guard and will have an elevated role for as long as Seumalo remains out.
