Steelers Announce QB Plan Against Colts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into Week 4 with a similar outlook on the quarterback position. As of now, head coach Mike Tomlin is not willing to name Justin Fields the absolute starter, but he and the team are expecting Fields to be the QB1 against the Indianapolis Colts.
As of now, Russell Wilson is not expected to start the week as a full participant in practice. Therefore, the team is going to work as if Fields is the starter. If things change with Wilson's health, the team is open to a change, but where they stand currently, they're headed in the same direction as they have been the last two weeks.
As for why Tomlin will not name Fields the starter long-term, the head coach said "because there's no need to," referring to not rushing the decision while Wilson is still dealing with a calf injury.
Fields is coming off his best performance as a Steeler, completing 25 of 32 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown. He threw his first interception of the season, but led the team to their first multi-touchdown performance with Fields throwing on score and running for another.
The Steelers will work through the week as normal, practicing Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before holding a walk-through to end the week. If Wilson is unable to return as a full participant before the end of the week, they will not have any conversation about a quarterback change.
Pittsburgh is 3-0 heading to Indianapolis, coming off wins against the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. Fields is 55 of 75 with 518 yardd and two touchdowns to one interception. He's also rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown.
