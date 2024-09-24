Steelers RB Dealing With New Injury
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren's season has hit another roadblock, as a knee injury could hamper his chances of playing in their next game.
According to head coach Mike Tomlin, Warren didn't look healthy enough to play after the first half, so he was pulled.
"Jaylen Warren wasn’t able to finish there late in the second half," Tomlin said in his press conference. "I pulled him from the game. It just didn’t look like he was running smoothly. We’ll evaluate him."
This is a frustrating development for Warren, who was coming off a game against the Denver Broncos where he had nine rushes for 42 yards.
All this comes after a hamstring injury that kept him out for much of the preseason and limited him to just two carries for seven yards in their season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.
According to Nick Farabaugh of PennLive, Warren had an MRI on his knee following the game, signaling that the injury may be worse than previously thought. Farabaugh also remarked that the knee injury has nothing to do with his previous hamstring injury and that Warren would be limited in practice to begin the week. However, nothing concrete is known yet about the severity of his injury.
Warren is not the only one suffering from injury in the backfield. Najee Harris suffered an arm injury this past weekend and was seen wearing a sling on his arm on Monday. However, Harris will not have any practice limitations coming into this week.
The Steelers will likely to have to rely heavily on the services of Cordarelle Patterson, who played both wide receiver and running back against the Los Angeles Chargers. With neither running back at full strength, Patterson will have to step up and create plays for the Steelers offense. In his limited rushes against the Chargers, Patterson had 4 rushes for 33 yards.
