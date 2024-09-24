Steelers Place Rising CB on IR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are shutting down cornerback Cory Trice for at least the next four games, placing the second-year defender on Injured Reserve. Trice suffered a hamstring injury during the team's Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers and will now wait to return to the lineup later in the season.
Trice was already ruled out this week against the Indianapolis Colts due to the hamstring injury. The emerging young cornerback left early in Week 3 following a special teams play and was unable to return. He can now open his return window in four weeks, marking Week 8 as his first possible game back.
The 24-year-old recorded two tackles, one pass deflection and an interception during his first three games of the season.
Without Trice, the Steelers have signed James Pierre to the active roster. Pierre returns after spending the first four years in the NFL in Pittsburgh before signing with the Washington Commanders this offseason. After failing to make the 53-man roster, he return to the Steelers as a member of the practice squad.
Now, with Trice on IR, the team will lean on Pierre for special teams and defensive help. He'll work with Darius Rush as the team's cornerback depth behind Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!