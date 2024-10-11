Insider Predicts Steelers Make QB Change vs Raiders
According to one insider, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is eager to get quarterback Russell Wilson back on the field after being a staunch advocate of his at the beginning of the regular season.
Appearing on the Raiders Podcast Network, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo revealed that the Steelers' decision to initially name Wilson the starting quarterback was not a consensus, but that Tomlin was firmly in his corner when it was time to pick between him and Justin Fields in that moment.
"I know Mike Tomlin is eager to make it happen," Garafolo said. "It seems like he's been in Russ' corner the whole way. When he made the decision for him to be the starter, it wasn't a consensus, I would say, within the Steelers' building. So, I'll say at some point, for some reason, one reason or another, we will see Russell Wilson in this game."
The fact that Garafolo was comfortable enough to assert that Wilson will, in fact, appear against the Raiders in what's shaping up to be his first game on the active roster all year is intriguing.
In early September, the 35-year-old reaggravated a calf injury that he suffered at the beginning of training camp. As a result, he has yet to make his Steelers debut and has exclusively served as the team's No. 3 emergency quarterback while it looked as though Justin Fields was running away with the starting job.
With Pittsburgh in the midst of a two-game losing streak, however, perhaps the door is ajar for Wilson to come back in and reestablish himself. He's shown significant progress in his level of participation during practice this week, and there's no reason to believe he isn't healthy enough to play at a high level.
Fields is not the primary reason why the Steelers are in a bit of a funk on the offensive side of the ball, but it's clear the unit needs a jolt of energy or change of some kind. If Wilson can come in and provide that while looking like the kind of player the team thought he was when they signed him in March, then the job may be his for good.
