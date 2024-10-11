Mike Tyson Weighs in on Steelers vs Raiders
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to travel west, heading to Las Vegas for a Week 6 matchup against the Raiders. While Pittsburgh carries the better record, both teams are looking for a much-needed bounce-back win, and one boxing legend is picking against the Steelers.
In a video from Vegas Sports Today, boxing champion and sports legend, Mike Tyson, made his selection on the Steelers versus Raiders matchup, picking against Pittsburgh in Week 6.
"Raiders gonna win baby," Tyson said with a smile. "Raiders, Raiders, Raiders, Raiders!"
The Steelers won't be worried about Tyson picking against them, and it might be out of their realm to use a boxing legend's pick as bulletin board mater. Still, they'll be looking to prove him and everyone else wrong in this instance.
The Steelers and Raiders game comes with plenty of headlines outside of Tyson. The Steelers are likely going with Justin Fields as their starter for a sixth-straight week, but haven't committed to him long-term. With Russell Wilson returning to health, this could be a make-or-break game for the younger quarterback.
In Vegas, Aidan O'Connell will get his first start of the season after the Raiders decided to bench Gardner Minshew. Meanwhile, Davante Adams wants out of the team and the Steelers are a contender for him. This could be their audition to get him to Pittsburgh.
There's plenty to watch, and Tyson seems to know he'll have his eyes on the game. But unlike those in Pittsburgh, he'll be rooting for the other team.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!