All Steelers

Hall of Famer Urges Steelers to Make One Offensive Move

There's one fix out there for the Pittsburgh Steelers offense.

Ari Meyer

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) makes a catch for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) makes a catch for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers fell apart down the stretch against the Cincinnati Bengals, with much of the issue falling on the defense.

That being said, the offense could improve to some degree. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith opted to target all four tight ends throughout the game, which is great for positional depth. It also unfortunately highlights the lack of talent in the receiving room, which is still reeling from an injury to Calvin Austin III.

Tony Gonzalez on the Prime Thursday Night Football
Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Tony Gonzalez on the Prime Thursday Night Football set during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tony Gonzalez Makes a Suggestion

Following the Steelers loss, elite former tight end Tony Gonzalez spoke on the postgame show about what the Steelers would need to do to continue to remain competitive.

"I think right now, when you look at the tight ends, I was saying that they needed to get more involved, and they did. I like what I saw", Gonzalez said. "Pat Freiermuth makes $12 million a year. He is a big-time tight end, and they finally went to him. I think they're gonna lean on these tight ends. I love DK Metcalf out there at the receiver, but they still need one more explosive player. Calvin Austin III, he'll come back, but I still think maybe even a trade or something to go out there and get one more explosive player. Because this team, they lost tonight, but they're still a really good football team."

Can Steelers Add a Splash Player?

In reality, it is near impossible that the Steelers would be able to add a real difference maker in the middle of the season. Even when it comes to the week surrounding the trade deadline, most players who are of a real big value will not be dealt until the season concludes. Therefore, the team will have to rely on someone from within.

It is possible that the player who does that for them is Austin, as he has shown his explosiveness in small chunks throughout his career to this point. Austin will need to step up if the Steelers want to diversify their defense and make it tougher for their opponents to scheme against them.

Oct 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) celebrates with running back Kenne
Oct 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) celebrates with running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) and center Zach Frazier (54) after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The run game has become much better in recent weeks, as both Kenneth Gainwell and Jaylen Warren have had breakout games in the last two weeks. It is possible that Warren becomes that explosive player, but he has yet to show that in his career to this point, so it would be hard to fathom him being the guy.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Ari Meyer
ARI MEYER

Ari Meyer originally hails from just outside DC and now currently resides in Pittsburgh. He has been a writer with On SI since April 2024.

Home/News