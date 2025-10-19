Hall of Famer Urges Steelers to Make One Offensive Move
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers fell apart down the stretch against the Cincinnati Bengals, with much of the issue falling on the defense.
That being said, the offense could improve to some degree. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith opted to target all four tight ends throughout the game, which is great for positional depth. It also unfortunately highlights the lack of talent in the receiving room, which is still reeling from an injury to Calvin Austin III.
Tony Gonzalez Makes a Suggestion
Following the Steelers loss, elite former tight end Tony Gonzalez spoke on the postgame show about what the Steelers would need to do to continue to remain competitive.
"I think right now, when you look at the tight ends, I was saying that they needed to get more involved, and they did. I like what I saw", Gonzalez said. "Pat Freiermuth makes $12 million a year. He is a big-time tight end, and they finally went to him. I think they're gonna lean on these tight ends. I love DK Metcalf out there at the receiver, but they still need one more explosive player. Calvin Austin III, he'll come back, but I still think maybe even a trade or something to go out there and get one more explosive player. Because this team, they lost tonight, but they're still a really good football team."
Can Steelers Add a Splash Player?
In reality, it is near impossible that the Steelers would be able to add a real difference maker in the middle of the season. Even when it comes to the week surrounding the trade deadline, most players who are of a real big value will not be dealt until the season concludes. Therefore, the team will have to rely on someone from within.
It is possible that the player who does that for them is Austin, as he has shown his explosiveness in small chunks throughout his career to this point. Austin will need to step up if the Steelers want to diversify their defense and make it tougher for their opponents to scheme against them.
The run game has become much better in recent weeks, as both Kenneth Gainwell and Jaylen Warren have had breakout games in the last two weeks. It is possible that Warren becomes that explosive player, but he has yet to show that in his career to this point, so it would be hard to fathom him being the guy.
