Steelers Select Ohio State Edge Rusher in NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding to their defense once again, selecting Ohio State star Jack Sawyer with the 123rd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. As they begin Day 3 and close out the fourth round of the NFL Draft, they're gearing up for a strong defensive season with the National Champion.
The Steelers used their first-round pick on defensive tackle Derrick Harmon out of Oregon and then went into the third round to select Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson. But they're moving back to the defensive side of the ball with Sawyer, adding to their outside linebacker room.
"Dense-framed, even-front defensive end whose game is built for power but not speed. He has short arms and slow power to neutralize and overcome run blocks. However, he lacks a quick-win first step or twitchy stack-and-shed move," NFL.com writes in their scouting report.
Sawyer recorded 23 sacks and 29 tackles for loss througbhout his time at Ohio State and enters the NFL with plenty of upside as a mid-round pick. He joins a room with T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig, but one that also comes with questions.
Sawyer likely isn't the replacement of Watt, but as the superstar edge rusher enters the final year of his contract, and no deal in place, the decision to go outside linebacker will certainly bring speculation heading into the summer.
