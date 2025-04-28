Analyst: Will Howard Can Win With Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Will Howard with the 185th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, possibly selecting the quarterback of the future for the Steelers.
Opinions on Howard have been mixed, with some citing a strong arm and others pointing towards turnover tendencies with the National Champion winning quarterback.
One analyst who had mostly positive views on Howard is The Athletic's Jeff Howe, who made sure to note that the team surrounding him could be a large contributor to his success. In an article ranking each drafted quarterback on their chance of succeeding in the NFL, Howe listed Howard fifth despite overall optimism for him.
"Howard played his best ball in the College Football Playoff to lead Ohio State to the national championship, so he’s got the requisite moxie to play for a proud Steelers franchise against a grueling AFC North schedule." Howe wrote. "At 6-foot-4 and 236 pounds, Howard also has plus size to play in that tough division. The Steelers want to run the ball and play strong defense, taking as much off their quarterback’s shoulders as possible. With wideout DK Metcalf, tight end Pat Freiermuth and receiver George Pickens (until/unless he’s traded), Howard will have weapons, and the offensive line has improved."
It was not all positive, however. Howe made sure to point out possible issues with Howard's rise in the NFL.
"While Howard was great down the stretch, he was playing on easy mode for the most talented team in the nation. It’s not always clear how much credit a college quarterback deserves under those circumstances." Howe wrote.
With the overall positivity for Howard, it will be interesting to see if he can compete at the next level despite his low draft position. If the Steelers do not sign Aaron Rodgers, the possibility of him leading the team in the future is high, and with that comes immense pressure.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!