Steelers Tie NFL Record With Win Over Bengals
The Pittsburgh Steelers' 44-38 triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday was monumental not only for what it means for the rest of the team's season as they move to 9-3, but also for the significance it holds for Mike Tomlin and the franchise as a whole.
Following the victory, which clinches a winning record on the year for the Steelers, Tomlin has now officially recorded 18 consecutive seasons without a losing record, which covers his entire tenure in the Steel City.
He sits behind only Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots (2001- 2019) and the Dallas Cowboys' Tom Landry (1965-1985) for the longest stretch of that magnitude in NFL history.
Additionally, Pittsburgh has now posted 21 campaigns in a row without a losing record, carrying them back to the Bill Cowher era and tying them with Dallas for the most in league history, per OptaSTATS.
The Steelers' most recent losing season came in 2003 when they finished with a 6-10 record. The organization has reached the playoffs in 13 of its 21 straight non-losing campaigns, winning the Super Bowl twice (2005, 2008) over that period of time.
Pittsburgh currently sits atop the AFC North and is in position for yet another trip to the playoffs. It will face the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium in Week 14.
