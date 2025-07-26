Jets Cut Former Steelers OL
PITTSBURGH — A former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman is looking for his new NFL home. The New York Jets cut offensive tackle Obinna Eze after two seasons spent with the organization.
The Steelers had a very brief relationship with Eze at the start of his NFL career. The undrafted lineman began his career by signing with the Detroit Lions in 2022. After being released in 2023, the Steelers signed Eze. His tenure in Pittsburgh lasted less than a month, with the team signing and releasing him in October of that year.
After his release by the Steelers, Eze pivoted to the USFL for four days before the New York Jets signed him to their practice squad.
Eze stayed on their practice squad for the entirety of the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He never played a snap with the Jets, however, as his contract was never selected to be elevated to the 53-man roster .
The 6’8” Eze possesses all of the physical traits of a top-notch tackle, but it’s never materialized at the next level. The 27-year-old could stick on with another team as camps opens, but another possibility is more likely.
Eze was born in Lagos, Nigeria, Because of his international status, he could be added to an organization under the International Player Pathway (IPP) set up by the NFL. The program has been in place for a decade, and the Steelers have taken advantage of it. Outside linebacker Julius Welschoff is a German-born defender who has been with the organization since 2024. If another organization has a slot available, Eze could join a team that way.
Eze played his college football at two schools. He began his NCAA career at the University of Memphis. He spent several seasons at Memphis before playing his final year of college football at TCU.
Folks may also remember Eze being a small piece of the NFL documentary series Hard Knocks. During his rookie season in 2022, his pursuit of a roster spot was an intriguing feature of the Detroit Lions’ offseason. While he didn’t make the team, his personality and determination were noticeable on the show.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!