Steelers Have Easy Decision With Jets WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers reunited Aaron Rodgers with one of his former wide receivers earlier this season in Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and they could bring another familiar face into the fold for their 42-year-old quarterback in the near future.

Allen Lazard was just released by the New York Jets, officially ending his three-year tenure with the team that began in conjunction with Rodgers' trade to the organization ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Though Pittsburgh has done some work to shore up its receiver room by adding the likes of Valdes-Scantling and Adam Thielen, signing Lazard is also a no-brainer decision as it looks to win the AFC North for the first time since 2020.

New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard (10) runs the ball as Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) defends during a game at MetLife Stadium, Oct 19, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lazard's History with Rodgers

Lazard first joined forces with Rodgers as members of the Green Bay Packers during the 2018 season, which came after the former began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After logging 2,236 yards and 20 touchdowns on 169 catches in 57 games with the Packers, Lazard signed with the Jets before Rodgers officially followed him to the Big Apple.

The pair did, of course, play together in New York, but Lazard posted only 311 yards and a touchdown on 23 catches in 2023 after Rodgers tore his Achilles in the season opener.

Lazard was much sharper with Rodgers back healthy in 2024, finishing with 530 yards and six touchdowns on 37 receptions, but he played in just 10 games and had 70 yards for the Jets during the current season before being let go.

Why Lazard is Such a Strong Fit for Steelers

While DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Thielen and Valdes-Scantling are currently eating up just about all of Pittsburgh's receiver snaps, there is still room on the roster and on the field for Lazard, which makes adding him such an easy decision for the team.

Scotty Miller has occupied a 53-man spot for the entire campaign, yet he's logged just 97 total snaps on the season across offense and special teams while having just a single catch for nine yards to his name.

He isn't serving as a return man for the Steelers at the moment, and with a limited role in all facets of the game, the Steelers would be far better off signing Lazard and handing him Miller's roster spot for the remainder of the year.

Lazard certainly isn't perfect, as shown by his time with the Jets when Rodgers wasn't present, but his connection with the future Hall of Famer is what makes him such an enticing and sensible potential addition.

If Pittsburgh wants to put itself in the best position to succeed as the playoffs rapidly approach, signing Lazard and cutting ties with someone like Miller should be on its ledger.

