Jets Hire Steelers LBs Coach

The New York Jets have hired away the Pittsburgh Steelers' inside linebackers coach.

Jack Markowski

Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet sits on an equipment trunk during the game against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to lose a member of their coaching staff on the defensive side of the ball.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets are hiring Steelers inside linebackers coach Aaron Curry as their new linebackers coach.

Curry will join new head coach Aaron Glenn, who was hired last week after spending four years as the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator, as well as Steve Wilks, the former HC of the Arizona Cardinals who is now New York's DC.

Curry's first coaching job in the NFL came with the Seattle Seahawks, who selected him in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft. After serving as an assistant for the team for four years, Pittsburgh hired him ahead of the 2023 campaign.

As a player, Curry was a first-team All-American and Butkus Award winner for Wake Forest in 2008 before entering the league. He spent three years in Seattle, posting 5.5 sacks, 156 total tackles and four forced fumbles during that stretch before being traded to the Oakland Raiders in October 2011.

Curry recorded 47 tackles and no sacks across 13 contests with Oakland before getting waived in 2012. He signed with the New York Giants in 2013, though he didn't make the 53-man roster out of training camp and subsequently retired.

