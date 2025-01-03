Jets Interview Former Steelers LB for Head Coach Job
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick Mike Vrabel is set to begin his head coaching interviews during the 2025 cycle, starting with the New York Jets, according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
Vrabel played for the Steelers from 1997-2000 after being selected 91st overall out of Ohio State. The linebacker played in 51 games for Pittsburgh, recording seven sacks and 56 tackles. After leaving, he began his run with the New England Patriots, where he would go on to win three Super Bowls and be named an All-Pro for the only time in 2007.
Now, Vrabel is looking to get back into the head coaching profession. After being fired from the Tennessee Titans, Vrabel spent the 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns as an assistant. He and the Browns agreed to part ways heading into Week 18 to allow him to begin interviewing for head coaching jobs, and he'll start in New York with the Jets.
Vrabel posted a 54-45 record with the Titans and carried Tennessee to three consecutive playoff appearances, including the AFC Championship game in 2019. He helped Ryan Tannehill win Comeback Player of the Year that same season.
Vrabel has been linked to nearly every vacant head coaching position this season and will likely add interviews with the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints if he doesn't land with New York quickly.
