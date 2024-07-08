Steelers QB Turns Heads With Offseason Workout
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields got everyone's attention on social media after posting some videos and pictures of his offseason workouts as he awaits training camp and his first summer in Latrobe.
As he awaits his first training camp at Saint Vincent College, Fields is working on his own during the break. He's shared videos of himself throwing with Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, which caught many's attention, and is now turning heads with a picture of him in the weight room as he prepares for the season.
Fields is heading into the summer with a quarterback competition on his hands, but he'll need to make up some ground if he's going to have a shot at starting. Still, he's made it known that he's going to compete against Russell Wilson, looking to win the QB1 job in Pittsburgh this season.
"I'm taking it day by day. I'm definitely competing, Russ knows that. We're out there competing against each other every day," Fields said during OTAs." Him being out there helps me get better and we're pushing each other so I definitely don't have the mindset of sitting all year so I'm coming in here every day and giving it all I've got and pushing him to be his best and he's pushing me to be my best."
Fields has many Steelers fans excited, and has been suggested that he could even be included in special packages as a backup. That comes alongside some analysts predicting he'll beat out Wilson and become the long-term starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
For now, it's a wait and see situation for Fields and the Steelers. They'll get their next look at him during training camp, and will hope he's capable of pushing for a starting job over Wilson. As of now, Wilson remains the favorite to start, but with a 25-year-old former first-round pick behind him, nothing is guaranteed.
