Chargers Sign Steelers Preseason Star
PITTSBURGH -- The Los Angeles Chargers had added former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick to their practice squad, signing the preseason standout following his release from the black and gold.
Fitzpatrick spent the 2023 season with the Steelers, primarily on the practice squad. The former fourth-round pick out of Louisville was eventually signed to their active roster, but appeared in just one game before being waived and signed back to the practice squad.
This summer, Fitzpatrick became a fan favorite for his highlight reel plays during the preseason. His final deep ball from Justin Fields during the team's game against the Detroit Lions had many believing he should've made the 53-man roster, but he was instead bumped for Scotty Miller.
The Steelers did not sign him back to the practice squad, allowing him to find a new home in the AFC, joining the Chargers.
Since being drafted in 2021, Fitzpatrick has played just six games, making five catches for 49 yards and a touchdown.
For the Steelers, they added a few notable names at wide receiver to their practice squad. They kept former Philadelphia Eagle Quez Watkins, who competed for a spot throughout training camp, along with Jaray Jenkins who was also here during camp. They also added former Super Bowl champion Ben Skowronek from the Los Angeles Chargers, and Russell Wilson's former teammate Brandon Johnson.
Practice squads around the league will continue to shift throughout the season, especially early in the year. With the Chargers having few big names at wide receiver, though, moving on from Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this offseason, Fitzpatrick could find himself with an opportunity to be activated in Los Angeles.
A standout in college, Fitzpatrick is looking for an opportunity. And while that didn't come in Pittsburgh - and the Steelers are hoping to make the most out of different players - it may arise with a new team.
