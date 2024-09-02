Former Head Coach Takes Shot at Steelers QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is settled, but both inside the building and amongst the fanbase, there is still plenty of excitement about what Justin Fields can bring to this team in 2024 and beyond.
Since arriving in Pittsburgh, Fields has made it known that he doesn't spend much time paying attention to the outside noise, and that criticism within the media isn't something he latches onto. Still, it's been fast and furious at times, and sometimes, it's not even intenteded to be directed toward him. He's just catching strays.
Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer did just that. When talking about the bad relationship he had with former general manager Ricky Spielman, Zimmer threw a jab at Fields, calling him out for his lack of production in the NFL.
"The first round, [Spielman] tried to trade up for Justin Fields, who hasn't done anything," Zimmer said in an interview with The Minnesota Star Tribune.
The discussion centered around the 2021 NFL Draft and how Zimmer and Spielman had different thoughts about players, especially the quarterback. The Vikings eventually drafted Kellon Mond in the third round.
Spielman would've been on board with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin at the time, who was a big fan of the Ohio State quarterback. Tomlin, who had the 24th pick, said all he can do with Fields is "window shop" because he wasn't high enough. The Steelers took Najee Harris with their first-round pick that year.
No one has ruled out the possibility that Fields eventually gets his opportunity in Pittsburgh. Russell Wilson will start this season, but at just 25 years old, there's plenty of career left for Fields, and that could come with the Steelers.
Hopefully, enough time to change the "hasn't done anything" narrative.
