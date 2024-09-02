Steelers' T.J. Watt Announces First Child
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker is headed into his eigth season, but has something a little extra to play for this time around. As he hunts for his first playoff win in the NFL, and reaches the age of 30 during the season, he's also looking at the other side, and could make February a memorable month with a Lombardi Trophy and the arrival of his first child.
The All-Pro and former Defensive Player of the Year announced on social media that he and his wife, Dani, are expecting their first child in February of 2025. The couple shared the news on social media, with plenty of Steelers Nation and fans, players and celebrities across the league wishing them the best.
Watt is coming off a Defensive Player of the Year runner-up season and looks to continue that dominance in 2024. After leading the NFL in sacks last season, he's determined to be as big of a contribute to this team as he's ever been, with the main goal of winning a Super Bowl in the front of his mind.
The youngest of the Watt brothers will welcome the fourth Watt grandson to the family next year. J.J. Watt has one child and Derek Watt has two. Chances are Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin already has his NFL Draft card ready for 2047 with Baby Watt written down. If he could, he'd probably add all four to his defense.
As for right now, there's still some hope the Steelers add J.J. at some point this season. After spending some time at the facility, the rumors of a Watt reunion in Pittsburgh started flying. Maybe getting to help prepare for the arrival of his neice/nephew will add a little extra motivation to be in Pittsburgh, and suit up for the defensive line while he's here.
