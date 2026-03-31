Steelers HC Reveals What Will Howard Needs to Do to Become Starter

PITTSBURGH — As the NFL Owners’ Meetings conclude in Arizona, the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the prowl for a starting quarterback. In all likelihood, the team will re-sign Aaron Rodgers, who has been in constant communication with head coach Mike McCarthy, and have a position room in 2026 similar to what they had in 2025.

Some are holding out hope that the Steelers pass on Rodgers and turn the offense over to second-year player Will Howard. The team’s sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, he’s entering a pivotal season, as he most likely will compete for the backup role alongside Mason Rudolph or another draft pick brought into the mix.

McCarthy wants a certain type of player to be the starter in Pittsburgh, and Howard possesses all of the tools and traits to become that player for the Steelers. He said so himself at the NFL Owners’ Meetings, describing how with a few adjustments, McCarthy sees a starting job in Howard's future

”You can talk about some things throwing the ball,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of growth with his feet... My point is, there’s room for development there and I think there’s a lot to work with.”

McCarthy Developing Howard?

The way the Steelers, specifically McCarthy, have spoken so highly about Howard, it’s starting to seem more realistic that the second-year QB gets a shot of some kind in 2026. Whether that’s as the backup to Rodgers or as a player who gets regular-season action, McCarthy has a plan to develop Howard.

There are obvious issues to improve, as McCarthy points out, but there’s something new in all of this. Unlike last season, the Steelers are taking a vested interest in Howard. The Steelers never discussed the issues plaguing Howard or outlined the road to a starting position because they never viewed him as one. Contrarily, McCarthy at least sees a plan forward. Will it pay off? Who knows, but they are at least trying.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

McCarthy Believes Howard Went Too Late in the 2025 NFL Draft

McCarthy has been adamant about how much he likes the youngster and is eager to coach him along his development. That sentiment came through once again at the Owners’ Meetings, going so far as to suggest if he had been coaching a team last season, Howard would have been drafted a lot sooner than the sixth round.

“People get caught up in what round he went in,” he explained. “If I was drafting players that year, he wouldn’t have been around in the fifth or sixth round. I valued him higher than that based off Kansas State. And man, I thought he jumped out of the tv set during the college playoffs. What not is there to like about the guy? So, I think he’s definitely a real prospect as a starting quarterback.”

All in all, it appears that McCarthy sees serious starting quarterback potential in Will Howard.

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