Louis Riddick Says Maybe Pittsburgh Will be Home Again

The Pittsburgh Steelers GM candidate would love to come back to the Steel City.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the final stages of their general manager search, which includes current ESPN analyst and former Pitt star Louis Riddick.

While many fans would love to see Riddick return to Pittsburgh as the Steelers successor of Kevin Colbert, there are many candidates the team is considering.

To Riddick, however, he would love to call Pittsburgh home again. In an interview with Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Brian Batko, Riddick said he's letting the situation play out.

"I can’t say very much," Riddick told Batko. "Simply because this is something that it needs to play itself out. Obviously, everyone knows what my connection is to [Pitt] and this city — what that would mean for me, what that would mean for my family and how it would be kind of like a full-circle moment for me.

"But we’ll just let this play out. Obviously, there are a lot of other good candidates. Mr. Rooney is someone who I don’t think anyone here has any lack of trust in making the right decision, and he’ll do just that. However it shakes out, it won’t change my connection to this city, this university and anything else that’s involved. We’ll see what happens."

Riddick praised the selection of Kenny Pickett by the Steelers, and spoke about the lasting impact Colbert has made on the organization.

The former Pitt football standout was the keynote speaker at the school's commencement ceremony over the weekend. He spoke of how great it was to be back in the city and how Pickett is a story of resilience.

"And who knows?" Riddick told graduating students. "My career may take another change. Just stay tuned. You never know. Pittsburgh is home to me. Maybe it will be home once again."

