Massive Jets News Opens Door for Steelers Defense
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t speak much about their opponent’s passing game. Taking on the New York Jets in their Week 1 contest, Tomlin spoke about the running component of their offense headlined by former Steelers quarterback Justin Fields and running back Breece Hall.
But after an injury along the Jets’ offensive line, the Steelers’ front seven are set to wreak havoc in their pass rush. Starting Jets right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker sustained a major upper-body injury that will force him to miss the contest against the Steelers and possibly a large portion of the regular season.
That unfortunate occurrence for the Jets is the Steelers’ gain. Simply put, without Vera-Tucker, who will keep Fields on his feet when he drops back to pass? Over the past month, the Steelers defense, particularly the front seven, have been overlooked, hit with injuries or mired in off-field concerns. What remains is the second highest-paid defense in the NFL and one of the most talented units assembled under Tomlin's regime. Without an ability to pass protect, the Steelers have the perfect opportunity to get off to a quick and hot start to the 2025 season.
Captain Hayward’s Arrival
The player most primed to benefit in Week 1 is defensive tackle and captain Cam Heyward. As the 36-year-old veteran continues his pursuit of a restructured contract, he now gets the chance to have a standout performance with no real threat at either guard or center position to slow him down.
Outside Rush
Superstar T.J. Watt is licking his chops ahead of this Week 1 matchup. The Jets have a pair of young tackles tasked with containing Watt and his partner on the opposite side, Alex Highsmith. Watt will begin the matchup against Jets right tackle Armand Membou. The rookie tackle must face the rudest of welcomes in Watt, who loves to feast upon rookie tackles. Just ask Joe Alt or DJ Glaze how much success they had last year as rookies against the former Defensive Player of the Year.
Lining up opposite Watt is another elite pass rusher and linebacker in Alex Highsmith. The Steelers haven’t seen much of him this preseason after he suffered an injury early in training camp. The 28-year-old was limited to just 11 games last year, but managed six sacks in a shortened campaign. Hoping to stay healthy in 2025, he gets the chance to work against the Jets' 2024 first-round pick, tackle Olu Fashanu.
Both matchups favor the Steelers’ pass rush overwhelmingly, and it could spell four quarters of trouble for the Jets’ passing game.
Time to Man Up
When Justin Fields drops back to pass against the Steelers, the hope is he is met with no available options. This will be the first time that the trio of Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr. can show off the man-on-man coverage they’ve advertised all summer long. If they can lock down the receiving options in the open field, the quick pass rusher won’t need much time to get home. It’s the last piece of the puzzle for the pass rush to be a complete nuisance against the Jets.
The Steelers anticipate the running game being a huge portion of the Jets’ offense in Week 1. Even with the emphasis, the team's identity revolves around getting to the quarterback. With a top pass-rushing unit, a motivated veteran captain seeking more money and a revamped secondary, this defense is set to have a dominant opening weekend.
