Steelers Trouble Continues Before Week 1
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers just can't seem to win when it comes to their wide receiver room. For two years in a row, the team has searched for another answer, only to be left with unimpressive group after unimpressive group.
Now, they're heading into the season with a wide receiver room that looks better than in years past, but has jut as many question marks. And if one of those questions gives them the wrong answer, they're set for another year of not being good enough with their pass catchers.
Roman Wilson and Calvin Austin III are who everyone will talk about, but not who Mike Tomlin has his eyes on. For the Steelers' head coach, he's focused on Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth, and what his two leading tight ends are capable of in the receiving game.
To him, DK Metcalf opens the door for his next level weapons to do plenty - and enough - this season.
Cam Heyward Drama Continues
Meanwhile, the Steelers are still dealing with some drama. Cam Heyward is expected to play in Week 1 against the New York Jets, but the defensive captain isn't as certain. When asked during his weekly press conference, Tomlin shut down any concerns about Heyward not being on the field.
Heyward said during his podcast, however, that everyone will need to wait and see.
The All-Pro defender wants a pay raise and has made it known all summer. However, he's been on the practice field since the end of training camp, leaving everyone to expect him to play.
Does he deserve more money? Probably. The way he's going about it may bring more questions, and turn more fans off, than if he simple said the truth, though. It's hard to argue with him if he said he's going to play but he'd hope the team pays him.
What's More Likely
It's time to start the season on a bang. The Steelers head to New York to take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium, and while Aaron Rodgers will face plenty of familiar faces, so will Justin Fields. It's time to dive into what's more like as the Steelers and Jets square off in Week 1.
