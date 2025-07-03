Massive Steelers DT Makes Major Life Announcement
PITTSBURGH -- Another Pittsburgh Steelers player is taking advantage of the long summer break, as Daniel Ekuale is celebrating a major life milestone.
Ekuale took to Instagram to announce his engagement, where Ekuale took his girlfriend Apolonia Calleja to L’Auberge Del Mar resort in San Diego in order to propose.
Ekuale follows in the footsteps of both tight end Pat Freiermuth and new starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers as other Steelers players to announce their engagement this season. Linebacker Payton Wilson, pass rusher Julius Welschof, and guard Mason McCormick have also all announced either a wedding or endgames as of late.
Ekuale is a new member of the Steelers, after spending the last five years of his National Football League career with the New England Patriots.
He began his career as an undrafted free agent in the 2018 NFL Draft class to the Cleveland Browns. He would then go on to play for two seasons with the team before playing the 2020 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Joining the Patriots in 2021, Ekuale played a mostly backup role for his time with the team until the 2024 season. For the 2024 season, Ekuale played in 16 of the Patriots 17 games.
Across Ekuale's career in the NFL, he has ammassed 91 tackles and 6 sacks as well as a forced fumble and one pass deflection.
Ekuale now has quite the task ahead of him. He is 31 years old and has not produced as much as the players ahead of him on the Steelers depth chart. Keeanu Benton and Yahya Black are likely to be the tackles ahead of him on the depth chart, but it is possible he proves himself during the preseason period.
