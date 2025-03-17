Steelers Sign Former Patriots DT
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding to the defensive line, signing former New England Patriots big man Daniel Ekuale, his agent Blake Baratz announced on social media.
The Steelers were in need of defensive tackles after moving on from Larry Ogunjobi. The 30-year-old veteran was released by the team at the start of free agency and has since signed with the Buffalo Bills. He was then suspended six games for violating the NFL's performance enhancing drugs policy.
Since his release, the Steelers have searched for a replacement, and they may now have found one.
Ekuale, 31, started 16 games for the Patriots last season, recording 52 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. Throughout his career, he's played in 57 games with 21 starts, recording 91 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and six sacks.
The 310-pound tackle should be able to walk into Pittsburgh as a security blanket. The team will likely add to the group during the 2025 NFL Draft, as they met with big name first-rounders like Michigan's Kenneth Grant and Ole Miss' Walter Nolen at the NFL Combine. If adding a starter is their plan in the draft, Ekuale can provide reliable depth. If not, they have another starting option for next season.
Ekuale will join a group that now includes names like Cam Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Montravius Adams, DeMarvin Leal, Dean Lowry and Logan Lee.
